India vs New Zealand, Mount Maunganui Weather, Pitch Report & Rain Forecast: Here's How the Weather Will Behave for IND vs NZ 3rd ODI at Bay Oval Stadium

File image of India vs New Zealand (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The Indian team lost the second match to New Zealand by 22 runs and sealed the ODI series 2-0. The Men in Blue would be looking forward to saving themselves from further embarrassment. The third game which will be held at Bay Oval Stadium, Mount Maunganui between India and New Zealand would be a dead rubber which means the Men in Blue would make a few changes to the squad. For this game, we bring you the weather, rain and the pitch report for the game. Talking about the weather, players will be welcomes with pleasant sunny weather as the match will begin at 3.00 PM local time. As per Accuweather.com, the mercury will hover at around 24 degrees during the day time. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 3rd ODI Match.

However, towards the sunset, there will be a dip in the temperature by a couple of degrees. By the end of the game, the temperature could dip to 18 degree Celsius. Good news is that there will be no rains to interrupt the game and the fans can enjoy the full match. The Rains Gods will stay at bay for the entire match. Now let’s have a snapshot of the weather below:

India vs New Zealand 3RD OD weather report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch report:

The surface might be the same for the game tomorrow as it was for the fifth T20I. The ball stuck to the surface a bit and the batsmen found it difficult to hit it up. The captain winning the toss would want to bat first. The match will begin at 7.30 AM IST.