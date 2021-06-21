India’s 1998/99 tour of New Zealand was reduced to a two-Test series after the first Test match, at Dunedin, was washed out without a ball being bowled. New Zealand won a hard-fought match at Wellington before the sides played out a draw in the decider, at Hamilton.

New Zealand won a crucial toss at Wellington. On a green pitch under an overcast sky, Simon Doull (7-65) reduced India to 16/4. Sachin Tendulkar (47) and Mohammad Azharuddin (103*) then added 83, but India collapsed again once Doull returned to take out Tendulkar. In fact, Doull took the first seven wickets in the Indian innings of 208. India vs New Zealand Part 11, 1995/96: India Win Damp Squib.

Anil Kumble (4-83) then reduced New Zealand to 208/7, but Dion Nash (89 not out) and Daniel Vettori (57) turned things around with a 137-run stand. Tendulkar then led the Indian charge with a dazzling 113, and New Zealand were left to chase 213.

It was not a steep target, but Javagal Srinath (3-82) and Kumble (2-70) reduced New Zealand to 74/5 – technically 74/6, for Srinath had also broken Nathan Astle’s hand. But Craig McMillan (74*) and Chris Cairns (61) saw New Zealand home. India vs New Zealand Part 10, 1993/94: History in Hamilton.

Srinath (5-95) got wickets at Hamilton as well, as New Zealand scored 366. India’s response was led by Rahul Dravid (190), who added 144 with Srinath (76) and 61 with Venkatesh Prasad (30*) – these remained their respective career-best scores – to take India to 416.

Cairns’ 126 helped New Zealand declare on the last day. There was just enough time left for Dravid (103*) and Sourav Ganguly (101*) to get their respective hundreds. Dravid became the third Indian to score two hundreds in the same Test match.

