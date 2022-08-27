An India vs Pakistan contest is surely one that fans from both sides of the border hope and wait for, to happen. With these two teams not meeting at all in bilateral competitions, such tournaments are the only way to see these two traditional rivals go at it against each other. While these games do give a spectacle of how the teams are performing, it is somewhat way more than that. Being fair to competition, both India and Pakistan will give it their all when they lock horns against each other in Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs PAK Cricket Match in Dubai

But before that, rather beyond the field, there have been some sparkling moments of friendship, unity and bond that one has a lot to learn from. The cricketers from both these teams have had multiple friendly interactions and it has been heartwarming to see for cricket fans of these nations. They say that sport unites and that has been truly lived up to, in the past few days. Take a look at the examples of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Not just Indian cricketers but they are global superstars of the sport and have massive fan bases all over the world, including Pakistan. The Indian captain was requested by a Pakistani fan of his to give him a 'hug' through a fence and he obliged. Kohli took time out to sign jerseys of Pakistan fans and also pose for a photo with a specially-abled fan. And remember Babar Azam's show of support for Kohli on social media when the latter was being targeted by everyone for poor form?

Here are some instances :

Virat Kohli Meets and Greets Babar Azam:

Indian Players Checking on An Injured Shaheen Afridi:

Stars align ahead of the #AsiaCup2022 🤩 A high-profile meet and greet on the sidelines 👏 pic.twitter.com/c5vsNCi6xw — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 25, 2022

Captain Meets Captain:

Kohli Wishes Afridi Speedy Recovery:

Rohit Sharma's 'Hug' for Fan:

With Pakistani fans asking for a hug, @ImRo45 stepped out of the ground and went and greeted them ! #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/xAWYDgg3Iz — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) August 26, 2022

Kohli's gets Clicked with Pakistan Fan:

A fan wanted to take a picture with Virat Kohli but security was stopping him, then the fan shouted I'm from Pakistan and I want to take a picture with you. And Virat comeback and posed for a pic with fan. After Fan said "He is so humble, this is the best moment in my life". pic.twitter.com/LHgd8c0utf — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) August 25, 2022

Unreal Respect, Craze and Fan Following Of @imVkohli in Pakistan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TzOgoomHfa — Virat Kohli Trends™ (@TrendVirat) August 26, 2022

Kohli With a Specially Abled Fan:

Very nice gesture from Virat Kohli to go and take a picture with a disabled fangirl who is a big Kohli fan after the practice session & making her so happy. (Pic Source - Paktv tv YT) pic.twitter.com/m8cWaETfyb — CricwormAnna (@CricAnna2) August 26, 2022

The Former India Captain Signing Pakistan Fan's Jersey:

Here’s Virat Kohli signing a Pakistani team’s shirt. Stop spreading hate. pic.twitter.com/rxmQuGbGZ0 — 黑色&幽默 (@SpringM78550507) August 26, 2022

While there would be many such on-field clashes between these two teams, it is these moments, which always remain etched on in the minds of fans fovever. After all an India and Pakistan clash is not just about cricket itself. It is about these stories and a lot many more.

