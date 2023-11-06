The India and Pakistan match earlier on in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 was one to remember, albeit not for the fans who supported the Green Shirts. The occasion was big and in front of a packed Narendra Modi Stadium, India defeated their archrivals fairly without breaking a sweat to register a third straight win in the tournament on October 14. Cut to November 6. India are now EIGHT games unbeaten and have not just secured a semifinal slot but also ensured a table-top finish. The story for Pakistan is very different though as they find themselves fifth on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with four wins out of eight matches played. Can we see one more India vs Pakistan match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023? ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated.

Pakistan unlike India, have not had an unscathed campaign so far. The Babar Azam-led side pulled off wins against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka but lost matches on the trot--to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa. With all the chips down, Pakistan were staring at an early exit from the tournament but they showed they still had a lot of fight in them with wins over Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, one of the catalysts of these victories being a reinvigorated Fakhar Zaman. Now, the Green Shirts just have one match left and the outcome of it all can have a say in deciding whether we will have one more India vs Pakistan contest in CWC 2023.

Here's How India vs Pakistan Cricket Match Can Happen Again at ICC World Cup 2023

India, as mentioned earlier, will finish first on the CWC 2023 points table even if they lose their last match against the Netherlands. That means, India will be in action in the first semifinal, which involves the first and fourth-placed teams on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table. Pakistan at best can get to fourth but for that they would need to beat England in their final league-stage match and expect other results to go their way. Can Pakistan Qualify for Semi-Final? What are PAK's Semis Chances in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023? What’s Their NRR and Current Position on Points Table?

If Pakistan manage to finish in the top four, then the India vs Pakistan semifinal match will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, as was announced by ICC earlier when they had released the World Cup 2023 schedule. India had beaten Pakistan by seven wickets with Rohit Sharma scoring an 86 the last time they met in the World Cup this year.

