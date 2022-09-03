The second match of the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 round is a big game between the arch-rivals India (IND) and Pakistan (PAK) scheduled on September 04 (Sunday) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The thrilling IND vs PAK encounter will kick-start at 07:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs PAK second Super 4 T20 encounter of the Asia Cup 2022 can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Schedule: Format, Date, Time in IST and Venue of Next Round Cricket Matches in Continental T20I Tournament.

India were the first team from Group A to advance into the Super 4s of Asia Cup 2022. The defending champions defeated Pakistan in their opening encounter by 5 wickets which was a neck-and-neck contest followed by another victory against Hong Kong by 40 runs, a comfortable one. Meanwhile, Pakistan after losing to India in the first game, went all guns to beat the minnows by a colossal margin of 155 runs. Pakistan after winning against Hong Kong on Friday progressed into the second round, blessing the fans with another India vs Pakistan clash on Sunday. With India entering the next stage unbeaten and Pakistan topping the Super 4 teams in terms of net run-rate of +3.811, both the teams look evenly solid for tomorrow's battle.

IND vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Dinesh Karthik (IND) could be taken as our wicket-keepers. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs PAK Cricket Match in Dubai.

IND vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Virat Kohli (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Babar Azam (PAK) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Mohammad Nawaz (PAK), Hardik Pandya (IND) could be our all-rounders.

IND vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Naseem Shah (PAK), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND) could form the bowling attack.

IND vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK),Dinesh Karthik (IND),Virat Kohli (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Babar Azam (PAK),Mohammad Nawaz (PAK), Hardik Pandya (IND),Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Naseem Shah (PAK), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND).

Hardik Pandya (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

