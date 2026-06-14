India vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming Online: Watch IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Match Telecast

Cricket's fiercest rivalry takes centre stage today as India Women (IND-W) lock horns with Pakistan Women (PAK-W) in their opening Group 1 encounter of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. The much-anticipated match promises a thrilling contest as both teams aim to kickstart their World Cup campaign on a winning note at the iconic Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate.

Today's fixture, scheduled for 7:00 PM IST (2:30 PM BST), marks the beginning of the tournament journey for these two cricketing giants. While India enters the tournament with a dominant head-to-head record against their neighbours, recent form for both sides has been a mixed bag, setting the stage for an unpredictable and emotionally charged battle.

IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Match Details

Detail Information Teams India Women (IND-W) vs Pakistan Women (PAK-W) Tournament ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Stage Group 1 Match (Opening game for both nations) Date Sunday, June 14, 2026 Start Time 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) / 2:30 PM BST (British Summer Time) Venue Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, England

Where to Watch: Live Streaming and Broadcast Information

Fans across the globe can tune in to watch this high-stakes encounter. Here's a region-wise guide to catching the live action:

India

Television & Streaming: The broadcasting and streaming rights for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in India are currently under renegotiation, following reports of JioStar's exit from its media rights deal for 2026-2027. Further details are awaited.

United Kingdom & Ireland

Television: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, and Sky Sports+ will broadcast the game.

Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, and Sky Sports+ will broadcast the game. Streaming: Live streaming is accessible via the Sky Sports app (with many matches, including this one, potentially available free without a subscription), the Sky Go app, and a NOW Sports membership.

USA & Canada

Television: Willow TV and Willow TV Canada are the official broadcasters for the region.

Willow TV and Willow TV Canada are the official broadcasters for the region. Streaming: Fans can stream the match on Willow TV's digital platforms, Cricbuzz via Willow, or through Sling TV and DIRECTV's Sports Pack.

Australia

Streaming: Prime Video holds the exclusive rights and will stream all 33 matches of the tournament live and for free. Viewers only need an Amazon account, no paid subscription is required for the World Cup.

Prime Video holds the exclusive rights and will stream all 33 matches of the tournament live and for free. Viewers only need an Amazon account, no paid subscription is required for the World Cup. Television: There is no free-to-air Australian television broadcast for the tournament.

Pakistan

Television: PTV and Geo Super will provide linear TV coverage.

PTV and Geo Super will provide linear TV coverage. Streaming: Digital streaming will be available on Myco, Tamasha, and Tapmad, with an ICC-produced Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches also broadcast on PTV Home and streamed by digital partners.

IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Head-to-Head and Recent Form

India Women hold a significant advantage over Pakistan Women in T20 Internationals, winning 13 out of their 16 encounters. In the eight T20 World Cup clashes between the two nations, India has emerged victorious six times, while Pakistan has secured two wins. Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana Faces Injury Scare Ahead of IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Clash.

Statistic India Women Pakistan Women Total T20I Matches Played 16 16 Total T20I Wins 13 3 T20 World Cup Matches Played 8 8 T20 World Cup Wins 6 2

Both teams have shown patchy form leading into the tournament. India faced T20I series defeats against South Africa and England recently, securing only one win in their two warm-up matches. Pakistan also enters with just one victory in their last five T20Is.

This opening match is not just about points; it's about national pride and setting a strong precedent for the rest of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Expect a gripping contest as these two cricketing powerhouses renew their historic rivalry on the grand stage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).