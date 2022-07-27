Women's cricket will be introduced for the first time in the history of Commonwealth Games in the upcoming edition of Birmingham 2022. The top eight women's cricket team will take part in the showpiece event with India-Women (IND-W) playing against Pakistan-Women (PAK-W) on July 31 2022 at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. Both the teams are in the same group, along with Australia Women (AUS-W) and Barbados Women (BAR-W). The matches will be played in T20 format between the eight teams as they contest for the gold medal. When is India Women vs Pakistan Women CWG 2022 Cricket Match? Know Date and Time in IST.

IND-W will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur while Bismah Maroof will be leading PAK-W in their first battle against each other at the commonwealth games (CWG) 2022. Both the teams were in good form in their recent T20 encounters against different sides. Looking back at the Head-to-Head stats in T20I format, IND-W undoubtedly have been dominating against PAK-W. In their last five face-offs, India Women have won four while as Pakistan Women have won just one T20I match. This indicates the dominance of Women in Blue in the shorter format against the arch rivals. Ahead of the India Women vs Pakistan Women T20I encounter at CWG 2022, let's go through the last five face-offs between the two sides:

IND Women vs PAK Women, 11 NOV 2018, India Women won by 7 wickets

After winning the toss, India Women decided to field first in the fifth group stage match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2018/19 . Bismah Maroof and Nida Dar, both scored half centuries to aid Pakistan Women reach a defendable total of 133 runs. In response, Mithali Raj hit back a half century to give IND Women a solid start along with Smriti Mandhana's 26 off 28 to win the T20 by 7 wickets and an over remaining. 2022 Commonwealth Games Live Streaming Online: Get Free Telecast Details of CWG on TV in India.

IND Women vs PAK Women, 09 JUN 2018, India Women won by 7 wickets

After electing to bat first, Pakistan Women failed to put up a decent score in the 13th match of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2018 and could just make 72 runs in 20 overs. Only two batters- Nahida Khan (18) and Sana Mir (20) from PAK Women could cross the double figures. Ekta Bisht delivered the phenomenal spell of 3/14 in 4 overs. In response, after losing two early wickets, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur stood tall for third wicket sharing a partnership of 70 runs to win the match by 7 wickets and 23 balls remaining.

IND Women vs PAK Women, 04 DEC 2016, India Women won by 17 runs

In the final of the Asian Cricket Council Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup, India Women elected to bat first. Mithali Raj scored an unbeaten 73 off 65 to help her side put up a total of 121 runs. Apart from Mithali Raj no other batter turned out to be impactful. However, the tremendous bowling effort by Women in Blue restricted PAK Women on 104 runs to seize the series and win by 17 runs.

IND Women vs PAK Women, 29 NOV 2016, India Women won by 5 wickets

In the seventh match of the Asian Cricket Council Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup, Pakistan Women while batting first were blocked by the phenomenal bowling by Ekta Bisht, Anuja Patil and others on just 97 runs in 20 overs. India women chased the total in 19.2 overs with five wickets in hand. Mithali Raj remained the top run scorer. Cricket at CWG 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Commonwealth Games Women’s T20 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

IND Women vs PAK Women, 19 MAR 2016, PAK women won by 2 runs (D/L method)

After choosing to field first in the 7th match of the Women's World T20 2015/16 PAK Women successfully restricted IND Women on a paltry score of 96 runs in 20 overs. While chasing the low total, PAK women made it look difficult for themselves. However after rain interrupted the play, the target was reset to 76 in 16 overs and luckily PAK Women won by 2 runs (D/L method).

India versus Pakistan encounter is always considered to be the thriller, however Women's cricket teams playing on a platform like Commonwealth Games which reaches the wider audience will be an additional element for the game of cricket this time.

