The craze around an India vs Pakistan cricket match is just unreal. After a historic encounter between these two archrivals last year, both teams are slated to meet at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 once again and according to reports, all tickets of the match has already been sold out! Yes, you read that right. The group stage match, to be played at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23, had all its tickets sold out within just five hours of going live. Indian Cricket Team Becomes First Side to Play 1000 ODIs, Reaches Milestone at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad Against West Indies

A tweet by T20 World Cup's official Twitter handle had a post stating that the tickets for the showpiece event in Australia has gone live and were made available for purchase. In about five hours, they were sold out. As a matter of fact, this match does not even feature in the list of fixtures for which tickets are available on ICC's website.

See Tweet:

𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙎 𝙄𝙎 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝘽𝙄𝙂 𝙏𝙄𝙈𝙀 ! Tickets are on sale now for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Australia 2022! 🎟️ Get your tickets here: https://t.co/CvibedsYAz #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/2rzlcnXlxH — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 7, 2022

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is already one of the biggest grounds in the world with a reported seating capacity of approximately 1,00,024 people. With a fully packed stadium, the India vs Pakistan clash in T20 World Cup 2022 would just attain a whole new level.

India would eye revenge when they meet Pakistan in the match. A year ago, Virat Kohli's India suffered an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat--their first loss to Pakistan in the World Cup. This time, India would hope to put up a better performance and hopefully this match turns out to be an exciting contest.

