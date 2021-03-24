One of the biggest rivalries in cricket, India vs Pakistan, might be a feature in ICC events and Asia Cups as of late but the two sides could meet in a bilateral series soon. The last bilateral series between the two nations was played in 2012-13 but since then, the deteriorating political relations between the two countries resulted in the stoppage of the one-on-one series. Asia Cup 2021: PCB Not in Favour of This Year’s Edition, Says Report.

According to a report from Pakistan newspaper Jang, India and Pakistan could meet each other for a three-game T20I series later in the year. As per the publication, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are prepared to ask if a case materialises in the future and a six-day window could be granted for the three games in the shorter format to be played.

However, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani on Tuesday denied any kind of contact between the PCB and the Indian board. PCB sources have said that if the series goes ahead then it will be the Indian team that will visit Pakistan as Pakistan had toured India the last time.

In recent years, the teams have competed against each other in just World Cups and Asia Cups. India leads the head-to-head record in these tournaments, winning 13 of the 17 games in the ICC competitions while also recording eight wins in 14 matches in Asia Cup.

However, it is Pakistan who leads the overall head-to-head record between the two teams. In 199 games (ODI, T20 and Tests), the Men in Green have won 86 matches compared to India’s 70 wins. India leads the race in T20I encounters, recording six wins in eight games so far.

