India start their tour of South Africa with the T20I series and they will face South Africa in the opening fixture of the three-match series starting from Sunday, December 10. They have recently played a T20I series against Australia and won it comfortably. The new faces selected in the squad have shined and powered India to a memorable victory. India are currently preparing for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 but their Hardik Pandya, who led them for the last year in T20Is will miss this tour because of injury. Suryakumar Yadav has been tasked to lead the side for consecutive T20I series and this is one of the few last opportunities India will get to settle their combination ahead of the T20 World Cup. India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Durban.

Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja are all set to return to the side after missing out on the last series. The conditions in South Africa have lately been batting friendly in recent past and thus it will be opportunity for the batters to test themselves against fast bowling as well try and be fearless. Fans eager to know if there is any rain threat which can hamper the preparation of the Indian cricketers will get the entire information here.

Durban Weather Report

Expected Weather At Durban During IND vs SA 1st T20I 2023 (Accuweather.com)

Mixed news for cricket fans as there is a slight chance of mild rainfall at the time of the India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2023. Although it is expected the rain can at best halt the match but not wash it out entirely. The temperature will hover around between 20 degrees Celsius. Chances of any dew is negligible as there might be heavy rain at night. IND vs SA T20I Series: Lungi Ngidi Ruled Out Due to Ankle Sprain, Beuran Hendricks Named Replacement.

Kingsmead Pitch Report

The Kingsmead pitch at Durban has historically had good bounce and seam movement typical to a South African pitch. Players who are good against seam and bounce can bring out value of runs here although traditional spinners and spin strikers will struggle to get going. Bowlers will get assistance from the conditions too.

