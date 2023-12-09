India are set to kickstart what is a long tour of South Africa when they face the hosts in the first of a three-match T20I series on Sunday, December 10. After the ICC World Cup 2023 heartbreak against Australia, India managed to provide some amount of joy to the fans by winning the T20I series against the same opposition. The 4-1 series win will surely boost the confidence of the Men in Blue as they get set for a stern challenge against the Proteas in the Rainbow Nation. Suryakumar Yadav has been handed the charge of the side much like in the T20Is against Australia and he will look to build on the good job he has done as captain in this series as well. India have a host of young players in their line-up and it would be an ideal opportunity for them to go out in the middle and express themselves while also making their cases strong to be picked in the Indian team for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Indian Cricket Team Begin Preparations for First T20I Against South Africa in Durban (See Pic).

Speaking of young stars, South Africa also does not have any dearth of talent. The Proteas will be led by Aiden Markram and has some exciting names like Gerald Coetzee, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen and experienced stars like David Miller and Keshav Maharaj, all of whom will look to make a mark against India in the first T20I. The Proteas suffered a blow with Lungi Ngidi being ruled out of the series after he injured his ankle. The hosts will begin as slight favourites on home conditions at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. But expect India to put up a good show with bat and all in the series opener. IND vs SA T20I Series: Lungi Ngidi Ruled Out Due to Ankle Sprain, Beuran Hendricks Named Replacement.

India vs South Africa Head-to-Head in T20Is

India and South Africa have faced each other for a total of 24 times. In these matches, India seem to enjoy a dominant record, winning 13 matches. South Africa have won 10 matches with one game finishing in no- result.

India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2023 Key Players

Ravindra Jadeja Heinrich Klaasen Rinku Singh David Miller Marco Jansen

India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I will be played at Kingsmead in Durban. The IND vs SA 1st T20I will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2023 Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of India's tour of South Africa. Fans can hence watch the IND vs SA 1st T20I 2023 live telecast on the Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. DD Sports will also provide live telecast of IND vs SA 1st T20I on DD Free Dish. Fans can also watch IND vs SA 1st T20I live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. DD Sports to Provide Live Telecast of India vs South Africa T20I and ODI Series on Free Dish Platform.

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Likely XIs

India Likely XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rinku Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa Likely XI: Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2023 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).