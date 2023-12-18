KL Rahul will be leading India in their second ODI of the three-match ODI series on Tuesday, December 19. The 1st match of the three-match ODI series was dominantly won by India. India's bowling lineup completely dominated the South African batting lineup. Arshdeep Singh went on to take a five-wicket haul followed by a four-wicket haul by Avesh Khan. The remaining wicket was taken by Kuldeep Yadav. The T20 series ended up in a draw so India will now be looking to grab a series win by winning the 2nd ODI. India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Gqeberha.

Even after having all the odds on their side South Africa was unable to defeat India and instead got dominated. South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first in the 1st match of the series. South Africa were restricted to a total of 116 runs.

India then went on to win the game as they comfortably chased the target of 117 runs at the loss of two wickets in 17 overs. In which debutant B Sai Sudharsan scored a half-century. Shreyas also went on to score a half-century. Both the batting and bowling lineups of India performed very well to take a victory over South Africa on their home ground.

Gqeberha Weather Report

Expected Weather at Gqeberha During IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2023 (Source: Accuweather.com)

There can be some chances of rain but with time it will fade away and hence cricket fans will be easily able to enjoy the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI without any interruptions. The temperature will vary between 19-23 degrees Celcius. 'Dreams Do Come True' Sai Sudharsan Pens Down Emotional Note, Reflects On His Team India Debut in IND vs SA 1st ODI 2023 at Johannesburg (See Post)

St George's Park Pitch Report

Not many matches played on this pitch have a high scoring rate. Only a few matches have been 270 runs plus scores put on the board for teams who played on this pitch. The majority of the matches have fallen under or around a score of 250-260 runs.

