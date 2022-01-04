South Africa would feel confident of their chances, knowing that they are in control of things when they face India on Day 2 of the second Test match in Johannesburg on Tuesday. India, without Virat Kohli, were bundled out for a meagre 202 in the first innings and barring stand-in captain KL Rahul (50), Hanuma Vihari (20) and Ravichandran Ashwin (46) and an early blitz from Mayank Agarwal (26), no one really showed any fight. Young left-arm pacer Marco Jansen was the star for the Proteas, snaring four wickets while Duanne Olivier and Kagiso Rabada settled for three each. India did manage to get Aiden Markram to leave South Africa at 35/1 at the close of play on the first day but they would have to do more than that in order to regain control of this game. A lot would depend on Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, who have been in good form. India would also be hopeful on Mohammed Siraj recovering from injury. Hanuma Vihari Dismissal Video: Watch Rassie van der Dussen Take a Stunning Catch During IND vs SA 2nd Test 2022, Day 1

South Africa meanwhile, would count a lot on skipper Dean Elgar and would expect the batting to revolve around him. They still trail by 167 runs and they would be hopeful of taking a sizeable first-innings lead to put more pressure on the Indians.

When is India vs South Africa, 2nd Test 2021 Day 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2021-22 Day 2 will be played at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on January 4, 2021 (Tuesday). The game has a scheduled start time of 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs South Africa, 2nd Test 2021 Day 2 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SA Test series 2021-22 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs South Africa 2nd telecast on their TV sets in English and regional languages.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs South Africa, 2nd Test 2021 Day 2?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs SA Test series 2021-22 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs South Africa 2nd Test online.

