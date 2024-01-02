India are currently playing in the two-match Test series against South Africa. After a big loss in the first match by an innings and 32 runs, India return to face the hosts in the 2nd Test match at Cape Town in search to level the series. The first match has been disappointing from India's perspective given how poor they were with both bat and ball and failed to trouble South Africa at all despite them missing captain Temba Bavuma for majority of the match with injury. India's troubles started when they failed to put their plans to application against Dean Elgar and the Proteas opener took the game away from India with support from David Bedingham and Marco Jansen. Indian batters also didn't have any answer to the bowling of Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada and Nandre Burger in the 1st innings which pushed them to a massive defeat. Virat Kohli Trains Against Left-Arm Fast Bowling, Shreyas Iyer Faces Barrage of Short Balls in Nets Ahead of IND vs SA 3rd Test 2023–24.

Indian batters Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer along with captain Rohit Sharma were poor with the bat. They struggled to score runs as well as defend wickets in both innings and will have to do better in the second Test while the bowling lineup seeks for better plans and execution. The 1st Test match, despite predictions of washout in the first two days got good number of overs, Fans are eager to know whether there will be rain threat over IND vs SA 2nd Test match at Newlands. They will get the entire information here.

Cape Town Weather Forecast

Expected Weather At Cape Town During IND vs SA 2nd Test (Accuweather.com)

Good news for the fans as the first three days of the 2nd Test match is unlikely to face any rainfall with rain predictions negligible at that time in Cape Town. But for the Day 4 and Day 5 there is forecast of rain. It is likely that the game might get interrupted on the last two days and might get washed out too. Ahead of 2024, Shubman Gill Reveals New Year Resolutions He Had Made for 2023; Pens Emotional Post.

Newlands Pitch Report

The Cape Town pitch has been historically seam friendly and is expected to assisted the seamers once again during the IND vs AUS 2nd Test. There will also be spongy bounce on offer like the surfaces in South Africa does. The hosts are likely to go ahead with an all-pace attack to take advantage of the conditions on offer.

