India and South Africa would lock horns in the final ODI of the three-match series at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Sunday, January 23. The match would begin at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). South Africa would have a clean sweep in mind when they head into this clash. They have outplayed India in every department of the game in the last two ODIs and would believe that they could do it again to pile more misery on the visitors, who have been very poor so far. In both the ODIs, South Africa seized the key moments of the game, broke crucial partnerships and forged timely ones as well to come out on top. India, with their back against the wall, would be expected to fight back and play for pride in the final game of what has been a disappointing tour. India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Cape Town

KL Rahul's captaincy career has not gone the way he had planned it to be as India are yet to win under his leadership so far. That can change if he and his side can come up with a more complete performance against a dominant Proteas outfit, who have taken the visitors by surprise. Having already lost the series, India are likely to field some new names in its team while South Africa would, in all likelihood, retain the winning combination unless there's an injury concern. Let us take a look at the live streaming details of this game.

When is India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2022 will be played at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on January 23, 2021 (Sunday). The match has a scheduled start time of 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). SA vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa vs India 3rd ODI 2022 in Cape Town

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI 2022 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SA ODI series 2021-22 in India and will be telecasting the matches live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2022 telecast on their TV sets in English and regional languages.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI 2022?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs SA Test series 2021-22 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs South Africa 3rd ODI online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2022 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).