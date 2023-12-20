India are currently engaged in the three match ODI series against South Africa just ahead of the Test series. They have already played the T20I series with which they have started the tour and it ended in a 1-1 draw, Currently the ODI series is also levelled as the hosts have made a stunning comeback in the 2nd ODI with a massive eight-wicket victory. In both ODIs, they team batting first have failed to make an impact struggling to hold their wickets against the new ball attack of the opposition. The conditions seemed much easier when chasing. The next ODI is set to be hosted at Boland Park in Paarl and both teams will eye an victory in the pursuit of sealing a series victory. Mohammed Shami Set to Receive Prestigious Arjuna Award; Team India Cricketer to Get Honoured By The President On January 9.

Rinku Singh had his ODI debut in the 2nd ODI with Shreyas Iyer preparing for the Test series. Sai Sudharsan impressed in the first two ODIs with his performance as well. The India vs South Africa T20I series got frequently interrupted by rain and hence fans are eager to know whether it will rain during the IND vs SA 3rd ODI at Boland Park, Paarl. Fans will get the entire information here.

Paarl Weather Report

Expected Weather at Paarl During IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2023 (Accuweather.com)

Good news for the fans as there is little to no chance of rain during IND vs SA 3rd ODI on December 21, Thursday and hence cricket fans will be easily able to enjoy the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI without any interruptions. The temperature will vary between 25-34 degrees Celsius. Rinku Singh Scalps His Maiden International Wicket, Achieves Feat By Dismissing Rassie van der Dussen During IND vs 2nd ODI 2023.

Boland Park Pitch Report

The wickets in Boland Park have favoured the batters with totals crossing the 250-run mark five of the last six innings at the venue with the average first inning score also being 250. The teams batting first have a slight edge of 8-6 over the teams winning when batting second at the venue, although the series trend indicates the captain who will win the toss will opt to bowl first.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2023 08:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).