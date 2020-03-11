India vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for IND vs SA 1st ODI Match 2020

KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

India (IND) will host South Africa (SA) for the first game of the three-match One-Day series. IND vs SA match will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on March 12, 2020 (Thursday). The teams had contrasting fortunes in their recent 50-over encounters as the Men in Blue were whitewashed by New Zealand while the Proteas inflicted a 3-0 series defeat on Australia. Fans searching for the tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2020, can scroll down below for more details. India Vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

Quinton de Kock did a great job in his first series as a full-time South Africa captain but now faces a stern test as the Proteas take on the Men in Blue with a point to prove. Team India will be without some of their key players as limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma will miss out due to the injury suffered during the New Zealand tour. But the No. 2 ranked ODI team is bolstered by the return of power-hitter Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan. South Africa will also have Faf Du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen back as the duo missed the series against Australia. IND vs SA Head-to-Head Record.

India vs South Africa, 1st ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – KL Rahul (IND) and Quinton de Kock (SA) should be the two keepers in your team.

India vs South Africa, 1st ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – You should ideally go for four batsmen and they must be Shreyas Iyer (IND), Prithwi Shaw (IND), Rassie van der Dussen (SA) and Heinrich Klassen (SA). 5 Records & Stats You Need to Know Ahead of the IND vs SA ODI Series.

India vs South Africa, 1st ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Ravindra Jadeja (IND) and Andile Phehlukwayo (SA) must be the two all-rounders in your team.

India vs South Africa, 1st ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining slots in your team must be filled by Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Navdeep Saini (IND) and Lungi Ngidi (SA).

India vs South Africa, 1st ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: KL Rahul (IND), Quinton de Kock (SA), Shreyas Iyer (IND), Prithwi Shaw (IND), Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Heinrich Klassen (SA), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Andile Phehlukwayo (SA), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Navdeep Saini (IND) and Lungi Ngidi (SA).

Kl Rahul (IND) has been noth8ing short of sensational in the past few months and is expected to continue his form in this series as well and should be your pick as the captain. Quinton de Kock (SA) has a good record against Indian and can be selected as the vice-captain for your team.