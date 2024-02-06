IND U19 vs SA U19 Free Live Streaming Online: India takes on South Africa in the first semi-final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2024. India U19 are unbeaten in the tournament thus far and will be looking to make it to the final in yet another U19 World Cup. The Uday Saharan-led side will now be up against home side in an enticing clash. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IND vs SA U19 free live streaming online and live telecast then scroll down. India vs South Africa ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Semi-Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND U-19 vs SA U-19 CWC Match in Benoni.

While India come into the contest unbeaten, South Africa, on the other hand, lost just one game during their journey to semi-final. The only lost came against England in the group stage. Musheer Khan has been in tremendous form for India U19 and is the leading run-scorer in the tournament followed by Saharan. While in bowling, South Africa's Kwena Maphaka is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 18 wickets. ICC U19 World Cup 2024: Sarfaraz Khan Told Me To Play With All My Heart, Says Musheer Khan.

India U19 vs South Africa U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Semi-Final Match Time in IST and Date

India U19 vs South Africa U19 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Semi-Final match will be played at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in Benoni on February 06, 2024 (Tuesday). The IND U19 vs SA U19 match is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and 10:00 am local time.

India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live Telecast in India (TV channel in India) ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Semi-Final Match

Fans can enjoy the live action of India U19 vs SA U19 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 in India. The IND vs SA U19 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 TV channels in India.

India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live Streaming Online ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Semi-Final Match

As official broadcast rights are with Star Sports network, its OTT platform- Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of ICC Under-19 CWC 2024. So, the India U19 vs SA U19 Semi-Final match live streaming online will be available on its mobile app and official website. The IND U19 vs SA U19 free live streaming online is available on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.

