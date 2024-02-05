India's under-19 squad has enjoyed a dominant tournament so far. They are undefeated and are up and ready to face South Africa under-19 for the semifinals of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024. South Africa U-19 didn't manage to stay undefeated in the group stages as they lost a game. ICC U19 World Cup 2024: A Look at Top Performers From the Competition Ahead of the Semifinal.

India's U-19 squad is one of the strongest teams in the tournament as they are very well-balanced when it comes to batting and even bowling units. Both batsmen and bowlers have played their part when needed. India will now be looking forward to sealing a place in the final of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 after they defeat South Africa in the semifinal stage.

For the Indian batsmen, Kwena Maphaka can surely create some trouble as he is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. South Africa's batting has also been up to the mark for the tournament and as it will be their home ground they will surely have an advantage of the pitch and even the crowds cheering for them. It will be a semifinal match of high intensity between IND U-19 and SA U-19.

India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 Head-to-Head in Youth ODIs

India vs South Africa have been there 44 times against each other for the youth ODIs. South Africa has had the upper hand as they have 18 wins and India have managed 16 victories. 10 games have ended in a draw.

India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Key Players

Musheer Khan Uday Sharan Saumy Kumar Pandey Lhuan-dre Pretorious Kwena Maphaka

India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Venue and Match Timing

India vs South Africa ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Semi-Final match will be played at Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in Benoni South Africa. The IND U-19 vs SA U-19 semifinal match of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 will begin at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Semifinals Schedule: Who Plays Who? Match Timings in IST, Venues and Teams for Semis 1 and 2.

India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024. Fans therefore can watch the South India vs South Africa ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and websites. Those using the Disney+ Hotstar app on mobiles to watch ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 matches can do so for free.

India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Likely XIs

India U-19: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Priyanshu Moliya, Uday Sharan (C), Sahin Dhas, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Avanish Rao (Wk), Murugun Perumal Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla

South Africa U-19: Lhuan-dre Pretorious (Wk), Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Richard Selestswane, Dawan Marais, Juan James (C), Romashan Soma Pillay, Riley Norton, Tristan Luus, Nqobani Mokoena, Kwena Maphaka

