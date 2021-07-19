India and Sri Lanka meet in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 20. India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series by winning the first match. The series opener proved to be a one-sided affair as India won the game by seven runs. Sri Lanka will now be eyeing a better performance to level the series. Meanwhile, ahead of the IND vs SL 2nd ODI, we bring you how the weather and pitch will behave in Colombo. India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SL Cricket Match in Colombo.

The second ODI will be a day-night encounter as well and the game will start at 03:00 PM IST. On July 20, scattered morning shower is expected but weather will be fine near the match time with periods of clouds and sunshine throughout the day. The temperature is likely to stay around 30 degrees. India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021 Stat Highlights: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan Shine As Visitors Win by 7 Wickets.

Colombo Weather, July 20, 2021

Colombo weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

IND vs SL 2nd ODI, Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to behave almost similar to it did in the series opener. Which means it will have similar pace throughout the match. With dew expected later on, teams might want to bat first.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2021 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).