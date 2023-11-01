India will go up against their neighbor Sri Lanka for the 33rd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday, November 2. The hosts India are still undefeated in this ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign and they are on the top of the points table. Sri Lanka on the other hand will have to fight hard to keep the semi-final dream alive for themselves. The Indian cricket team is the only team that has managed to stay undefeated in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign. India vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs SL CWC Match in Mumbai

Sri Lanka has just won two of their last six games of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Sri Lanka started off with three straight defeats in this World Cup and then managed to win two games back to back but lost their last game against Afghanistan. If they still want to qualify for the semi-finals they have to win their upcoming against India.

IND vs SL Weather Report

Mumbai Weather Report (Source: Accuweather)

Good news for fans! There is no forecast for rain in Mumbai during the time of the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. The temperature would be between 30-37 degrees Celcius, according to the weather report above. 'Mumbai, Yeh Kya Ho Gaya' Rohit Sharma Shocked To See City's High Pollution Level (See Instagram Story)

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is generally known to assist big hitters and by looking at the last few games we can expect a high-scoring contest between India and Sri Lanka. The team batting first can try and hit a massive total for opponents.

