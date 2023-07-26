India are currently touring the West Indies and completed their initial assignment of Test series with an 1-0 win over the hosts in a two-match series. India were dominant in the first Test, winning by an innings and 141 runs. Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal scored centuries while Ravichandran Ashwin took five-wicket haul in both innings. In the second Test, India faced a rather stronger fight from the hosts yet, Virat Kohli's century and Mohammed Siraj's five-wicket haul almost propelled them to a winning position. But regular rain interruptions on Day 3 and Day 4 and finally Day 5 being entirely washout caused the Test match to end in a draw, finishing the Test series 1-0 in favour of the visitors. With the Test series facing spoils due to rain interruptions, fans are curious to know the weather forecast for the 1st ODI between India and West Indies at Bridgetown, Barbados. Fans will get the complete information about the rain predictions in Bridgetown here. IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs West Indies Cricket Match in Bridgetown.

The tour now moves onto the all-important ODI series. The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is now only three months away and ahead of that, this series has to act as a stage of preparations for the Indian cricket team. They are still missing a few key players who can play a big role and they are not expected to face a tough challenge from West Indies who are already knocked out of the ICC Cricket World Cup. But the series is an opportunity for India to give game time to their fifth and sixth bowling options, finalising the spinners and prepare the bench for any type of urgent needs.

Bridgetown Weather Report

Fans might feel hopeful after seeing the weather forecast for July 27 at the Bridgetown, Barbados. There is very little chances of rain during the game with rain predictions nearing 7% throughout the duration of the play. Although it is going to be very humid across the playing time, causing the players enough difficulties during action with the temperature ranging between 29-31 degrees. India Likely Playing XI for 1st ODI vs West Indies: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Bridgetown.

Expected Weather At Bridgetown Barbados For IND vs WI 1st ODI 2023 (Photo Credits; Accuweather.com)

Kensington Oval Pitch Report

As Barbados is well known for, this track as historically assisted the faster bowlers and is expected to assist the seamers early on specially with a early morning start. The pitch will settle eventually bit unlikely to slow down for the spinners. Teams would want to chase here, but they might face a dilemma if they want to maximize their spinners.

