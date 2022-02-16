After a dominating performance in the One Day Internationals, India will aim to replicate the feat in T20Is as well. India and West Indies meet each other in a three-game T20 series and the 1st IND vs WI 1st T20I will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on February 16, 2022 (Wednesday). Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs WI 1st T20I 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Virat Kohli Pumped Up Ahead of India vs West Indies 1st T20I, Shares Training Pictures (See Pics).

Rohit Sharma will lead a new-look Indian team in the T20I series as the hosts once again start as the favourites. The Men in Blue last played the shortest international format in November 2021 and whitewashed New Zealand. Meanwhile, West Indies enter the series in tremendous form as well. Despite a poor showing in the ODIs, Kieron Pollard’s team recently defeated number 1 ranked England in a T20I series and will be hoping for another upset.

When is India vs West Indies, 1st T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs Indies 1st T20I will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on February 16, 2022 (Wednesday). The match has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs Indies, 1st T20I 2022 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs WI T20I series 2021-22 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs Indies 1st T20I 2022 telecast on their TV sets in English and regional languages.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs Indies, 1st T20I 2022?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs WI T20I series 2021-22 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs Indies 1st T20I online.

