India and West Indies will take centre stage in the first game of the two-match Test series on July 12 at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica. The Men in Blue are heading into the series on the back of the World Test Championship Final 2023 defeat at the hands of Australia. Rohit Sharma & Co. would look to learn from the disappointing loss and make a positive start to the 2023-2025 WTC cycle. They would look to bring their A-game into play in Dominica and conquer the West Indies. IND vs WI 1st Test 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head-to-Head and More You Need To Know About India vs West Indies Cricket Match in Dominica

The hosts, on the other hand, are entering the contest in a wounded state after failing to qualify for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 due to a dismal show in the Super Six stage of World Cup Qualifiers. While West Indies’ white-ball team is amid a downward spiral, the Test team have shown the potential to give top-ranked nations a run for their money time and time again. Under the leadership of Kraigg Brathwaite, the Caribbean side is quite formidable, especially in their home conditions. They would look to put a complete performance in Dominica and pose a stiff challenge to the star-studded Indian team.

Expected Weather in Dominica During 1st Test

According to accuweather.com, Day 1 of the first Test is expected to be hit by rain for a couple of hours. But the fans should not be disheartened as the next three days are likely to be sunny, and the chances of rain interruptions are quite unlikely. However, the fifth day could again witness passing showers affecting the game. The average temperature shall hover around 30 to 31 degrees for the match days. IND vs WI 1st Test 2023: Fans Unhappy With Dream11 Logo on Indian Cricket Team Jersey, See Reactions

Windsor Park Pitch Report

The surface at Windsor Park is known to assist pacers on the first day, and the same could be expected in the coming game. However, conditions become suitable for batting in the following days. Spinners shall also come into the final two days of the game due to the wear and tear in the wicket. Five Tests have been played at the venue so far, and the average first innings score has been 246.

