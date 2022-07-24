West Indies have had a torrid time in 2022 in terms of ODI cricket and their latest setback ODI against a second-string India side in the first ODI was another timely reminder of their struggles. Chasing a mammoth total of 309, the hosts did well in patches but ultimately fell short of 3 runs. They batted for fifty overs which the team management will consider a positive but a string of losses is beginning to paint a not-so-rosy picture about West Indies cricket. Opponents India on the other hand will be happy with the victory and Rahul Dravid will want his side to push on and claim yet another series victory. West Indies versus India will be telecasted on DD Sports from 7:00 PM IST. IND vs WI: Brian Lara Meets Indian Players in Dressing Room After 1st ODI (Watch Video).

Shai Hope has been one of the most consistent players for West Indies in limited over format but he has been out of form recently, which is hurting their prospects of getting good starts in the powerplays. This in turn puts pressure on the middle-order players to get the runs and it is often not ending well. Brandon King and Kyle Mayers got the runs in the previous game and they will be hoping to continue their good run. The frontline bowlers in Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales started the series on an expensive note and need to work on this aspect.

India will continue to be without the services of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who is recovering from a knee injury. The team management will likely opt for an unchanged playing eleven if Aksar Patel can pass a late fitness test. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan missed out on a century in the first match and he along with Shubhman Gill will be the players to watch out for in the batting unit once again.

When is India vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on July 24, 2022 (Sunday). The IND vs WI cricket match has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with the toss at 06:30 pm.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2022 on TV?

Doordarshan Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs WI ODI series 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live. Fans can tune into DD Sports to watch India vs WI 2nd ODI match live telecast on their TV sets. The IND vs WI match will be available live on DD Sports on cable and DTH platforms apart from DD FreeDish.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2022?

While DD Sports is the official telecast partner of India vs West Indies, FanCode will provide the live streaming online of the series. The IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2022 live streaming online will be available on FanCode's mobile app and website. India are blessed to have such a strong second-string side and they should be able to claim another victory.

