After the One-Day International (ODI) series, India (IND) extended their dominance into the T20I campaign as they won the first encounter of the five-match series against West Indies (WI) by a margin of 68 runs on Friday. Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik remained the star performers with the bat and rest of the damage to WI side was done by the Indian bowlers by blocking the hosts to get pass the winning total. India will be all prepared to take on West-Indies in the second face-off which is scheduled on August 01, 2022 (Monday) at Warner Park and will start at 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Having said that, Rohit Sharma led raw side against Windies will continue to formulate the similar form as they had in the previous match. IND vs WI Dream 11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI For India vs West Indies 2nd T20I at Warner Park.

Meanwhile, West Indies need to contemplate in what went wrong in their previous encounters and do some backbreaking work in the nets to find the right track in the upcoming matches. The hosts have been absolute disappointment to their homecrowd so far. Nicholas Pooran and Co. have stumbled in their batting specially against the spin and this is something were carribbeans need to bring about some serious ammendments.

IND vs WI T20Is Head-to-Head

Including previous T20I, India and West Indies have faced eachother for total of 21 times. Men in Blue have been dominating ever since as they have won total of 14 matches. Meanwhile West Indies have been victorious for only six times. Out of 21, One T20I ended with no result. India Squad for Zimbabwe ODIs: Deepak Chahar Returns As Shikhar Dhawan Set To Captain Team.

IND vs WI 2nd T20I 2022 Key Players

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik's knock in first T20I makes their team reliant on them in the second encounter. West Indies whileas would look forward for Sharmarh Brooks converting his innings into a big one who remained the highest scorer from previous match for WI. Apart from Brooks, WI would also rely on Alzarri Joseph's bowling mainly.

IND vs WI 2nd T20I 2022 Mini Battles

A battle between Sharmarh Brooks and Bhuvneshwar Kumar is expected once again. Other than that, a face-off between skipper Nicholas Pooran and Ravichandran Ashwin would be interesting to watch.

IND vs WI 2nd T20I 2022 Venue and Match Timing

The second T20I match between India and West-Indies will be played at Warner Park Stadium in Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis on 01 August, 2022 (Monday). The 2nd T20I match between India and West Indies has a scheduled start time of 08:00 PM IST with the toss taking place at 07:30 PM IST.

IND vs WI 2nd T20I 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports) holds the TV telecast rights for the India tour of the West Indies 2022. However, the live online streaming of India vs West Indies will be available on the FanCode website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

IND vs WI 2nd T20I 2022 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies Likely Playing 11: Nicholas Pooran (c ) , Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Sharmarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul.

