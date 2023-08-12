India will take the stage alongside West Indies in the final game of the five-match T20I series on Sunday, August 13 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida. India did not have a great start to the series as they succumbed to consecutive losses in the first two encounters. They have put up an improved showing post that is both bat and ball. The duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have done the heavy lifting for the Men in Blue in the bowling department while Tilak Varma has delivered the goods time and time again on the batting front. India would look to bring their A-game into play on Sunday and outclass the hosts. 'Not True' Virat Kohli Issues Clarification Over News of His Massive Social Media Earnings

West Indies, on the other hand, have shown the cricket fraternity why they can't be taken lightly in the T20 format. While the whole bowling unit has stood up to the challenge on most occasions and has countered the star-studded Indian batting line-up superbly, Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell have tormented the opposition with the bat. The Caribbean side would look to put up a complete performance in the high-voltage clash and end the series on a high.

Lauderhill Weather Forecast

Expected Weather at Lauderhill, Florida During IND vs WI 5th T20I 2023 (Accuweather.com)

As India and West Indies take the field in the 5th T20I on Sunday, August 13, fans are likely to witness a full-fledged contest in Lauderhill, Florida as the precipitation chances range between 6%-10%. The humidity is set to stay high above 60% for the entire game and the temperature will range between 31-33 degree Celsius. Latest ICC ODI Rankings: Shubman Gill Climbs to Career-High Number Five, Kuldeep Yadav Enters Top Ten.

Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground Pitch Report

The surface at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium has offered a sporting wicket with something in it for both batters and bowlers. However, as the game progress, the wicket tends to become slower and shot-making gets difficult. Due to this reason, the teams batting first have won 11 out of 14 T20Is played at the venue.

