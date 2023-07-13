The first test between West Indies and India in Dominica has got off to a pattern that was very much expected. The hosts have been bundled out for a paltry 150 on a pitch that was difficult for the batters from the onset. The Indian bowlers had a field day led by Ravichandran Ashwin who bagged five wickets. Alick Athanaze showcased why he is one of the most promising prospects of West Indies cricket with a well made 47. He faced close to a century of balls in tough conditions and only if he had a decent partnership, West Indies would not have been in a precarious position. India has a whole day to bat to take a healthy lead and will have all wickets in the shed, they are in a very strong position. Ravi Ashwin Becomes Third Indian Bowler To Take 700 Wickets in International Cricket, Achieves Feat by Dismissing Alzarri Joseph in IND vs WI 1st Test 2023.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, playing in his debut game, has got off to a solid start with an unbeaten 40. He will be keen to get a century and he has been supported well by skipper Rohit Sharma. The two openers will need to neutralise the swing on offer for the bowlers in the first two hours and then try to bat West Indies out of the contest.

Kemar Roach has bowled with great vigour for the West Indies but without much luck. Alzarri Joseph on the other hand has been expensive and will need to come back well. The hosts have a pace centric attack and this is where they are missing out on a quality spinner like Ravichandran Ashwin. Ishan Kishan’s Comments Caught On Stump Mic During Day 1 of IND vs WI 1st Test 2023, Video Goes Viral.

India vs West Indies 1st Test 2023 Day 2 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

DD Sports has the telecast rights of India vs West Indies 2023. So, fans looking to watch IND vs WI first Test Day 2 on TV will have to tune into DD Sports to catch the action. The IND vs WI free live telecast of the Test match will not only be available on DD Sports for DD FreeDish users, but on DTH and DTT platforms as well.

India vs West Indies 1st Test 2023 Day 2 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans will have two options to watch the IND vs WI live streaming online of 1st Test 2023 Day 2. While JioCinema will provide the free live streaming online of IND vs WI, FanCode will provide live streaming but fans will have to pay the subscription fee. On FanCode mobile app and website fans will get to watch the IND vs WI live streaming online ads free. It should be a keenly contested game with the visitors claiming a win in the end. West Indies have plenty of problem ahead of themselves and they are staring at yet another possible defeat.

