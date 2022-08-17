India are set to take on Zimbabwe in the first ODI of the series, on August 18, Thursday. The match is set to take place at the Harare Sports Club and is scheduled to begin at 12:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The big news for India is the return of KL Rahul, who has finally returned to the side after recovering from a knee injury and COVID-19 infection. Despite the absence of big guns, the Men in Blue are outright favourites to win the series. A few weeks ago, this young side led by Shikhar Dhawan had clinched a convincing 3-0 whitewash over West Indies in the Caribbean. Now, Rahul and co are set to conquer the African turf. India vs Zimbabwe 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs ZIM Fixtures, Time Table ZIMth Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Along with KL Rahul, a lot of focus would also be on Deepak Chahar, who too is returning from an injury. Shubman Gill might just have to drop down the order to make room for skipper Rahul at the top, but he will aim to continue the rich form that earned him a Man of the Series award. A series win against Bangladesh will surely give Zimbabwe a massive boost of confidence, which would help them go toe-to-toe against one of the top sides in India. Rahul Tripathi, who earned a maiden call-up to the ODI side, is likely to make his debut.

IND vs ZIM ODIs Head-to-Head

India have a massively dominant record against Zimbabwe in ODIs. Out of 63 ODIs, India have won 51 and Zimbabwe, have only 10 victories. Two games have ended in ties.

IND vs ZIM 1st ODI 2022 Key Players

For India, Shubman Gill and a returning Deepak Chahar will be key for India in the 1st ODI. Sikandar Raza and skipper Regis Chakabva will be key in the 1st ODI in Harare.

IND vs ZIM 1st ODI 2022 Mini Battles

The India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI will witness a lot of mini-player battles. The duel between Shubman Gill and Bradley Evans is one that would be intriguing to watch. The battle between Sikandar Raza and Deepak Chahar would also be an impactful one, that can have a say in the outcome of this match.

IND vs ZIM 1st ODI 2022 Venue

The India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI is set to played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

IND vs ZIM 1st ODI 2022 Match Timing

The 1st ODI match between India and Zimbabwe has a scheduled start time of 12::45PM IST ZIMth the toss taking place at 12:15 PM IST.

IND vs ZIM 1st ODI 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Sony Sports holds the TV telecast rights of the India tour of Zimbabwe 2022. The live online streaming of India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI will be available on the SonyLIV website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

IND vs ZIM 1st ODI 2022 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing 11: KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan (VC), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (WK), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Md Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

Zimbabwe Likely Playing 11: Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (C & wk), Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Bradley Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2022 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).