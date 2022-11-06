The Group 1 result has already been decided with New Zealand and England being qualified for the semifinals. The teams of Group 2 will be playing their last Super 12 matches in the race to qualify for the knockout stage. Team India will be facing Zimbabwe for their last Super 12 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). It will be the 30th and the last match of the Super 12s before moving toward the knockout stage. After Netherlands defeated South Africa, India automatically qualified for the semi-finals, thanks to six points in their kitty. Had South Africa won, the game against Zimbabwe would have been a must-win for India. India Qualify for Semi Finals of T20 World Cup 2022 As Netherlands Beat South Africa by 13 Runs in Super 12 Clash.

Team India, currently leading the group with six points are favourites to win the clash. They have won three of their previous four matches, suffering defeat only against the South African side. India heading into the bout with the world's no. 1 T20I batsman- Suryakumar Yadav. Alongside him, the former Indian captain Virat Kohli, the hard hitter Hardik Pandya and the opener KL Rahul make a deadly combination. Zimbabwe’s bowling lineup is pretty strong in itself including, Brad Evans, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, and the All-rounder Sikandar Raza who helped a great deal in their only win against Pakistan, will have to defend the Indian batting side.

As Group 1 matches have already been finished, winning this clash India will finish at the top of the group and face England in the semifinals at Adelaide Oval. This will be their fourth appearance at the T20 World Cup semifinals and one more chance to win their second world T20 title. Whereas Zimbabwe wont be able to make it through even if they were to win this bout. India vs Zimbabwe T20 Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Clash, a Look at Last Five Results Between Two Nations.

When Is India vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The India vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium in Melbourne on November 06, 2022(Sunday). The IND vs ZIM game has a start time of 01:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch India vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The IND vs ZIM match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telegu & 1 Kannada.

How To Watch India vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

