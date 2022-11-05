India and Zimbabwe will be aiming for a win when they face off against each other 2022 Super 12 Group 2 encounter. The clash will be played at the MCG in Melbourne on November 06, 2022 (Sunday) at 01:30 pm IST. Ahead of the clash, we take a look at the IND vs ZIM head-to-head record in T20Is along with likely playing XI and other things. Virat Kohli Celebrates 34th Birthday With Teammates in Australia, BCCI Shares Celebration Video.

India are likely to qualify for the semifinals and could have their final four spot sealed before this game event starts. However, if that isn't the case Rohit Sharma's men will need to win. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe also have an outside chance of qualifying for the next round but need to win and hope other results go their way. IND vs ZIM, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Great Opportunity To Bowl Against Best, Says Craig Ervine.

IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

The games will be telecasted live by Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports channels to watch the IND vs ZIM match on TV while the live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

IND vs ZIM Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The teams faced each other seven times in the T20Is. India have dominated this fixture and lead the head-to-head record with five victories. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe only have two wins to their name.

IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Key Players

Key Players Virat Kohli (IND) Suryakumar Yadav (IND) Sikandar Raza (ZIM) Ryan Burl (ZIM)

IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XI

IND Likely Playing 11: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravi Ashwin/Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.

BAN Likely Playing 11: Wessely Madhevere, Craig Evans, Regis Chakabava, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwee, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

