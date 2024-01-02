IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI Free Live Streaming Online: The Indian Women’s cricket team will be playing for pride in the third game of the three match ODI series with Australia. The hosts are trailing 0-2 and a whitewash is on the cards, should they fail to improve their levels. If batting was their strong point in the opening match, it let them down in the second game as they failed to chase down 256. Mumbai is known for its batting friendly pitches and yet the hosts gave into the pressure created by the Australians. For the visitors, the game plan does not change much as they are doing well in all departments. India W versus Australia W will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 PM IST. IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2024: Star All-Rounder Deepti Sharma Determined To Break Australia’s 16-Year-Old Win Streak.

Deepti Sharma took five wickets in the second game for India and it was a perfect performance from her. Smriti Mandhana marked her return to the playing eleven in the defeat and did well alongside Yastika Bhatia. Richa Ghosh was unlucky to miss out on a century and guide India home but she alongside Jemimah Rodrigues are the players to watch out for with the bat.

Australia did not bat to their usual high standards in the last game with Phoebe Litchfield the only one looking to spend some time in the middle. Ellyse Perry continued her fine run with the bat by scoring a fifty. Skipper Alyssa Healy is in need of some runs at the top of the order and if she can get some quickfire runs, the team greatly benefits in the powerplays.

When is IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2023-24 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women will clash with Australia Women in the third match of the three-game ODI series on Tuesday, January 2. The IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2023-24 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and it will start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2023: Alyssa Healy Feels Richa Ghosh’s Dismissal Was Turning Point of the Game.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2023-24 Match?

Sports18 Network is the official broadcaster of Indian cricket and will provide the live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women ODI series as well. The IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI live telecast will be available on Sports18 1 and HD TV channel. For live streaming details of IND-W vs AUS-W, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2023-24 Match?

With Sports18 holding the broadcast rights, JioCinema will provide free live streaming of the IND-W vs AUS-W ODI series online. Fans can access the JioCinema mobile app or website to watch free live streaming of IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI online. India will be focused to avoid another defeat but the difference in quality between the teams looks significant, which may lead to clean sweep.

