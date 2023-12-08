The Indian women's team will be looking to make a comeback in 2nd match of the three-match T20I series against England Women on Saturday, December 9. India Women lost the 1st match of the series by 38 runs. Amol Muzumdar will surely look forward to make some changes in the game plan and how players will approach the game as it is an important game if India Women want to stay alive in the series. The focus for both teams would be on the Women's T20 World Cup which is set to be hosted by Bangladesh. India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND W vs ENG W Cricket Match in Mumbai.

India would be eager to have captain Harmanpreet Kaur, and her deputy Smriti Mandhana amongst the runs. Both these players are key to India's batting effort. Shafali Verma came forward and was taking charge of the Indian Women's batting lineup but was not enough to get India through. The Women in Blue would also be having the services of young cricketers like Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, and Titas Sadhu, who have had memorable performances in the inaugural Women's Premier League. Ahead of the match, let us take a look at how the weather is expected to be in Mumbai. Fans in Tears After Being Denied to Meet Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues After IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2023, Video Goes Viral.

Mumbai Weather Report

Expected weather in Mumbai during IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I (Source: Accuweather)

The good news for fans is that there is no forecast for rain in Mumbai during this match. The IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I gets underway at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The temperature is expected to be between 27 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is a high-scoring ground and some high scores have been seen in recent times. Both India and England have some top-quality batters who can make the most of the conditions and play the big shots. Chasing is relatively easier with dew potentially becoming a factor in the second innings.

