Indian Women's cricket team will meet England Women's cricket team once again for the 2nd match of the three-match T20I series. Indian Women lost yet another T20I against England. India Women lost the 1st match of the series by 38 runs. While batting first ENG W scored a heft 197 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. In which Nat Sciver-Brunt scored a valuable 77 runs off just 53 deliveries, followed by Danni Wyatt who scored 75 runs off just 47 balls.

Amy Jones then wrapped up ENG W's innings with a crucial 23 runs in just nine deliveries, taking up the total to 197 runs. By taking the total to almost 200 runs ENG W made it a very difficult target to chase for IND W. Although Indian Women's bowlers tried to restrict them, but England Women's batting lineup was too hot to handle.

While chasing Indian Women lost two early wickets, but then Shafali Verma took charge of Indian Women's batting lineup with Harmanpreet Kaur. But was not enough to pull India Women to chase a total of 198 runs. Although Shafali Verma was able to score a half-century, with not enough help from the team it felt little.

India Women vs England Women Head-to-Head in T20Is

India Women and England Women have played 28 times against each other for the T20Is. India Women have won 7 matches and England Women have managed to win 21 matches.

India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I Key Players

Shafali Verma Renuka Singh Nat Sciver-Brunt Danni Wyatt Sophie Ecclestone

India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I Venue and Match Timing

India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The IND W vs ENG W match of the England Women's Tour of India will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Fans can watch India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I match on Sports 18 and Colors Cineplex. The live streaming of this match will be available on the JioCinema app and website. And also on the FanCode app.

India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I Likely XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shaifali Verma, Richa Ghosh (Wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, Saika Ishaque

England Women: Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight (C), Amy Jones (Wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur

