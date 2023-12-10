IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I Free Live Streaming Online: Having already lost the three-match series, India Women will be playing for pride as they meet England Women in the third and last T20I. England Women outplayed the hosts in front of the home crowd in both the matches and now will be looking for a third consecutive win to make it 3-0. India Women, on the other hand, will be hoping for a consolation victory. Star England Women's Team Cricketer Sophie Ecclestone Shows Her Bowling Skills At Oval Maidan in Mumbai, Video Goes Viral!

With this game being insignificant as per the outcome of the series is concerned, both the teams will be looking to test the bench strength. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to take place in September next year and both the sides will have that in the back of their minds.

When is IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women will go up against England Women in the third and last match of the three-game T20I series on Saturday, December 10. The IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I 2023 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and it will start at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I 2023 Match?

Sports18 Network is the official broadcaster of Indian cricket and will provide the live telecast of the India Women vs England Women T20I series. The IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I live telecast will be available on Sports18 1 HD TV channel. For live streaming details of IND-W vs ENG-W, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of IND W vs ENG W 3rd T20I 2023 Match?

With Sports18 holding the broadcast rights, JioCinema will provide free live streaming of the IND-W vs ENG-W T20I series online. Fans can access the JioCinema mobile app or website to watch free live streaming of IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I online.

