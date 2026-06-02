India Women vs England Women Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, 3rd T20I 2026

The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton is primed to host a thrilling conclusion to the India Women's tour of England 2026, as the hosts England Women square off against India Women in the series-deciding third T20I today, June 2, 2026. With the three-match series tied at 1-1, both teams will be vying for supremacy in this crucial encounter, which also serves as a vital warm-up ahead of the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Fans Cheer As India Women National Cricket Team Players Leave for ICC WT20 World Cup 2026 (Watch Video).

The match is scheduled to commence at 11:00 PM IST (India Standard Time) and 6:30 PM BST (British Summer Time). This fixture marks the final assignment for India before the global showpiece event, adding an extra layer of significance to the contest.

The series has been a hard-fought battle, with both teams registering convincing victories. India Women drew first blood, securing a 38-run win in the opening T20I. However, England Women bounced back strongly in the second match, defeating India by 26 runs to level the series. Individual performances have shone through, with India's Yastika Bhatia and Jemimah Rodrigues starring in the first match, while England's Freya Kemp delivered an all-round masterclass in the second.

Where to Watch India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I Live Streaming

For fans in India, live coverage of this exciting series decider will be readily available across television and digital platforms.

Region TV Channel(s) Streaming Platform(s) India Sony Sports Network SonyLIV app & website

Match timing details are crucial for viewers to plan their experience.

IND W vs ENG W Match Details

Match: 3rd T20I, India Women's Tour of England 2026

Teams: England Women vs India Women

Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Venue: Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Start Time: 11:00 PM IST (India Standard Time)

Toss Time: 10:30 PM IST

Series Status: 1-1, Series Decider

Looking at their head-to-head record in T20 Internationals, England Women hold a clear advantage over India Women, having won 24 out of the 37 matches played between the two sides. India Women have secured 11 victories, with two matches ending without a result. When playing on home soil, England maintains a narrow edge, winning 10 of the 18 T20Is contested in England, while India has won seven. Notably, at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton, India Women are yet to register a win, having lost both their previous encounters at the venue.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 08:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).