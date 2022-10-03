India will be looking for their second win on the bounce in the Women's Asia Cup when they take on Malaysia at Sylhet. The two teams have met just once in the past, back in 2018 when India beat Malaysia by a staggering margin of 142 runs. There is a gulf in class between the teams when it comes to quality and India start as the firm favourites for the tie. Against Sri Lanka, the team may have not flourished with the bat but the bowlers proved to be on target to secure a 41-runSm win. Opponents Malaysia though would have been bitterly disappointed with the way they folded out for just 57 against Pakistan in their previous game. They are in need of drastic improvements in today's contest. Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Points Table Updated Live.

Jemimah Rodrigues was the star amongst the batters for India against Sri Lanka as she hit a 53-ball 76. Smriti Mandhana had a rare failure and she would be eager to make amends against Malaysia. In the bowling department, there were several good performances with Dayalan Hemalatha leading the charts with 3 wickets. India put the shackles on Sri Lanka from the beginning and there was never a time in the match where the Haramanpreet Kaur-led side looked under pressure.

Elsa Hunter and Wan Julia were the only batters who scored in double figures for Malaysia against Pakistan which summed up their struggles. Skipper Winifred Duraisingham, who is an important player in the top order, will need to step up after a second ball duck in the previous match. Sasha Azmi is the go-to bowler in terms of picking wickets and India will need to be cautious. Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Schedule in PDF for Free Download Online: Date, Time in IST & Venue List of All Matches Including India vs Pakistan Fixture.

When is India W vs Malaysia W, Women's Asia Cup 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women vs Malaysia Women in Women's Asia Cup 2022 will be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Academy Ground on October 03, 2022 (Monday). The IND-W vs MLY-W cricket match has a scheduled start time of 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India W vs Malaysia W, Women's Asia Cup 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 and will telecast the matches. Fans can tune into the Star Sports 2/2HD channels to catch the India Women vs Malaysia Women live action on TV sets.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of India W vs Malaysia W, Women's Asia Cup 2022?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch IND-W vs MLY-W match live streaming online. India in current form and with the quality they possess should secure another easy win.

