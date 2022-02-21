India Women and New Zealand Women face-off in the fourth One-Day International (ODI) of the five-match series. New Zealand have already pocketed the series after winning three back to back matches. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND W vs NZ W 4th ODI 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. India Women vs New Zealand Women 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND-W vs NZ-W Fixtures, Live Streaming, Telecast, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of India's Tour of New Zealand.

Ahead of the World Cup, India will be looking to set things in order. The Women in Blue have failed to win a single game ever since landing in New Zealand. The visitors will now be pressing for a consolation win as the series nears the end.

When Is India Women vs New Zealand Women 4th ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The 4th ODI between India Women vs New Zealand Women will be played at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown. The match will be played on February 21, 2022 (Tuesday) and has a start time of 03:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch India Women vs New Zealand Women, 4th ODI 2022 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately for fans in India, the IND W vs NZ W 4th ODI game would have a live telecast in the absence of an official broadcaster. Indian cricket fans in New Zealand can watch the live telecast of this match on Sparksport. Smriti Mandhana Set To Bolster Batting but Pressure Mounts on Harmanpreet Kaur in Must-Win Game.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming Of India Women vs New Zealand Women, 4th ODI 2022?

Amazon Prime Video is the official live streaming partner for the India Women tour of New Zealand 2022. Fans in India can tune in to the app and live stream the IND W vs NZ W 4th ODI game on their devices.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2022 09:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).