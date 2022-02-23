Already having lost the series, the Indian women's team would be fighting for pride and a consolation win when they face their New Zealand counterparts in the final ODI of the series on Thursday. Mithali Raj's India have been outplayed, especially in the batting department, with the visitors failing to both chase or post a match-winning total. Barring individual brilliance with the bat, the most recent of them being Richa Ghosh's blazing half-century, there has been nothing much to show. This would definitely be a huge cause of concern for the team, especially with the Women's World Cup slated to get underway in few days' time. This series against New Zealand provided India with more questions than answers and it would be interesting how Mithali Raj and her team would prepare for the showpiece event after this series loss. Mithali Raj Confident of India Doing Well in Women’s World Cup 2022

New Zealand on the other hand, would be pretty confident of a whitewash. Sophie Devine and her team have been ruthless in the four games that have been played and there's no reason for them to not believe that they can inflict a clean sweep and head to the World Cup with a load of confidence and momentum. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When Is India Women vs New Zealand Women, 5th ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The 5th ODI between India Women vs New Zealand Women will be played at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown. The match will be played on February 24, 2022 (Thursday) and has a start time of 03:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch India Women vs New Zealand Women, 5th ODI 2022 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately for fans in India, the game would have a live telecast in the absence of an official broadcaster. Indian cricket fans in New Zealand can watch the live telecast of this match on Sparksport.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming Of India Women vs New Zealand Women, 5th ODI 2022?

Amazon Prime Video would be the official live streaming partner for this series in New Zealand. Fans in India can tune in to the app and live stream the game on their devices.

