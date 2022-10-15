Harmanpreet Kaur and her Indian team would be aiming for Asian supremacy when India face Sri Lanka in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 final. The Indian team have been one of the most impressive sides in the competition as they dominated the group phase. Barring just one defeat to Pakistan, they were dominant all throughout and rightfully, finished the group stage as toppers. With a seventh title in sight and already having defeated Sri Lanka before in the competition, the India Women’s team would start as favourites in this contest and hope to assert their dominance in the continent once again. IND-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Final: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20I at Sylhet

Sri Lanka on the other hand, would take a lot of confidence from their thrilling one-run win over Pakistan in the semifinal. Defending a low score, they had nine runs to defend in the final over and Achini Kulasuriya answered her team’s call and won them the match by just one run. The Sri Lanka team, who are eyeing their maiden Asia Cup glory, cannot be taken lightly at any cost and this contest is expected to be quite a thrilling one, fitting for a final of a continental competition.

When is India W vs Sri Lanka W, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women in Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final will be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, in Sylhet on October 15, 2022 (Saturday). The IND-W vs SL-W cricket match has a scheduled start time of 01:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India W vs Sri Lanka W, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final on TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 and will telecast the matches. Fans can tune into the Star Sports channels to catch the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Final live action on TV sets.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of India W vs Sri Lanka W, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch IND-W vs SL-W Final match live streaming online.

