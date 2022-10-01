Six-time Asian Cup champions, the Indian women's cricket team take on Sri Lanka in their opening game. They come into the contest on the back of a series loss against England in the shortest format of the game but their performances of late have largely been positive. A silver medal in the Commonwealth Games means the team knows what it's like playing in a pressure situation of multi-nation tournaments. The game takes place at the Sylhet International Stadium in Bangladesh which is largely known for its flat batting wicket. The team winning the toss could be tempted to bat first. Sri Lanka can be a tough team to beat on their day and India will have to be cautious of this fact. India versus Sri Lanka will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 1:00 PM IST. Team India Women's Asia Cup 2022 Squad and Match List: Get Indian Women's Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Continental T20 Tournament

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur are two of the best batters in the game at the moment and this gives India the edge in the run-scoring department. Others like Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues are also attacking players and Sri Lanka will do well to stop their opponent from dominating. Rajeshwari Gayakwad could get the nod ahead of Radha Yadav while Sneh Rana and Renuka Singh are certain to be part of the playing eleven.

Skipper Chamari Athapaththu will open the innings for Sri Lanka and has an important role in providing her team the right platform for the middle-order players to cash in on. Nilkashi de Silva and Hasini Perera should feature in the middle order while Anushka Sanjeewani could be promoted up the order as a pinch hitter. Their bowling will be under considerable pressure and will need to be at its best.

When is India W vs Sri Lanka W, Women's Asia Cup 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women in Women's Asia Cup 2022 will be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Academy Ground on October 1, 2022 (Saturday). The IND-W vs SL-W cricket match has a scheduled start time of 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India W vs Sri Lanka W, Women's Asia Cup 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 and will telecast the matches. Fans can tune into the Star Sports 2/2HD channels to catch the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women live action on TV sets.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of India W vs Sri Lanka W, Women's Asia Cup 2022?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch IND-W vs SL-W match live streaming online.

