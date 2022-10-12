India will look to move a step closer to securing the Women's Asia Cup 2022 title when they take on Thailand in the first semifinal clash. The encounter will be played at the Sylhet Cricket Ground in Bangladesh on October 13, 2022 (Thursday) as the teams have hopes of making it to the summit clash. So ahead of the clash, we bring you IND-W vs THAI-W head-to-head record in T20Is, likely playing XI and other things you need to know. Shikhar Dhawan and Team India Players Dance to ‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra’ After ODI Series Win Over South Africa (Watch Video).

India have been a dominant force in this edition and apart from a loss to Pakistan, very much had smooth sailing in the group stage, making it to the playoffs. Meanwhile, Thailand shocked many as they made it to the final four at the expense of defending champions Bangladesh. The first meeting between the two sides saw India produce a dominant win.

IND-W vs THAI-W T20Is Head-to-Head

India and Thailand have faced each other only twice in T20I fixtures, It is the Women in Blue that have the upper hand in the head-to-head record, winning both games.

IND-W vs THAI-W Asia Cup 2022 Key Players

For India, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma's performances will be very important while Thailand will hope that Thipatcha Putthawong and Nannapat Koncharoenkai will be at their best.

IND-W vs THAI-W Asia Cup 2022 Mini Battles

The contest between Smriti Mandhana and Thipatcha Putthawong will be crucial in the context of this match. Also, Deepti Sharma vs Natthakan Chantam will be a key battle.

IND-W vs THAI-W Asia Cup 2022 Venue

The India Women vs Thailand Women Asia Cup 2022 match is set to be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, Bangladesh.

IND-W vs THAI-W Asia Cup 2022 Match Timing

The Women's Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Thailand has a scheduled start time of 08:30 AM IST on October 13, 2022 with the toss taking place at 08:00 AM IST.

IND-W vs THAI-W Asia Cup 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports holds the TV telecast rights of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 in India. The live online streaming of the India Women vs Thailand Women Asia Cup will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

IND-W vs THAI-W Asia Cup 2022 Likely Playing XIs

IND-W Likely Playing 11: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh.

THAI-W Likely Playing 11: Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Banthida Leephatthana, Thipatcha Putthawong

