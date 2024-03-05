Indian Cricket Team Head Coach Rahul Dravid, Captain Rohit Sharma to Inaugurate 'Khel Mahakumbh' in Bilaspur, To Arrive in Helicopter: Report

Ahead of the fifth IND vs ENG Test match all set to be held at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, Indian captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid have been reported to have flown away to Bilaspur in a chopper, as per Indian Express. The reason behind the same is the inauguration of 'Khel Mahakumbh', and the duo has been invited as the special guests for the event. Former BCCI president and Union Minister Anurag Thakur is likely to mark his presence at the event. Snow in Dharamshala Expected to Play Spoilsport During India vs England 5th Test 2024.

Rohit Sharma and Co. received an 11-day break after the fourth Test match between India and England got over on February 26. The players of both teams got enough time to freshen and get themselves ready for the series finale at one of the most beautiful cricket stadiums in the w-in-bilaspur-to-arrive-in-helicopter-report-5799989.html&text=Indian+Cricket+Team+Head+Coach+Rahul+Dravid%2C+Captain+Rohit+Sharma+to+Inaugurate+%27Khel+Mahakumbh%27+in+Bilaspur%2C+To+Arrive+in+Helicopter%3A+Report&via=latestly" title="Tweet">

Ahead of the fifth IND vs ENG Test match all set to be held at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, Indian captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid have been reported to have flown away to Bilaspur in a chopper, as per Indian Express. The reason behind the same is the inauguration of 'Khel Mahakumbh', and the duo has been invited as the special guests for the event. Former BCCI president and Union Minister Anurag Thakur is likely to mark his presence at the event. Snow in Dharamshala Expected to Play Spoilsport During India vs England 5th Test 2024.

Rohit Sharma and Co. received an 11-day break after the fourth Test match between India and England got over on February 26. The players of both teams got enough time to freshen and get themselves ready for the series finale at one of the most beautiful cricket stadiums in the world.

India have an unassailable lead in the five-match series and would look forward to winning the contest by 4-1. The Indian team has showcased brilliance without the presence of main players such as Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and KL Rahul. Indian youngsters such as Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep and many more players have risen to the occasion and have explained the power of India's bench strength. India Likely Playing XI for 5th Test vs England: Jasprit Bumrah In for Akash Deep? Devdutt Padikkal to Debut? Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Dharamshala.

England on the other hand, have given tough competition to the hosts, but have been dependent on the performance of individual players. The pace attack consisting of James Anderson, Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson have failed to leave an impact, also, the main players such as Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow have not performed as per their reputation.

