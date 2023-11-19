India's wait for an ICC title continued as the Men in Blue suffered a six-wicket defeat to Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The Men in Blue were in spectacular form all throughout the World Cup but could not get past the finish line. This loss reminded fans of how close the Indian team has come to lifting up an ICC trophy but failed to do so. India's last ICC title came in 2013 when the MS Dhoni-led team lifted the Champions Trophy. Fans have certainly been left heartbroken but there's plenty of cricket left for them this year to feel good about the Indian team. Any guesses on who India will face in their next international match right after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023? Where is Next ODI Cricket World Cup in 2027? Which Country Will Host it? How Many Teams Will Participate?

India will look to gain some measure of redemption when they meet Australia again in a five-match T20I series, which starts on November 23. Most top Indian stars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja are expected to miss out on this series after a hectic World Cup campaign and the young guns will be in action as they attempt to take down the former T20 World Cup winners. Post the series against Australia, which will be played at home, India will travel to South Africa for a full tour where they will be playing three T20Is, as many ODIs and two Test matches.

Indian Cricket Team Schedule After ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Date Match Time (IST) Venue November 23, 2023 India vs Australia 1st T20I 7:00 pm Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam November 26, 2022 India vs Australia 2nd T20I 7:00 pm Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram November 28, 2023 India vs Australia 3rd T20I 7:00 pm Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati December 1, 2023 India vs Australia 4th T20I 7:00 pm Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur December 3, 2023 India vs Australia 5th T20I 7:00 pm M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru December 10, 2023 South Africa vs India 1st T20I 1:30 pm Kingsmead Stadium, Durban December 12, 2023 South Africa vs India 2nd T20I 1:30 pm St Georgia’s Park, Gqeberha December 14, 2023 South Africa vs India 3rd T20I 1:30 pm The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg December 17, 2023 South Africa vs India 1st ODI 1:30 pm The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg December 19, 2023 South Africa vs India 2nd ODI 1:30 pm St Georgia’s Park, Gqeberha December 21, 2023 South Africa vs India 3rd ODI 1:30 pm Boland Park, Paarl December 26, 2023 South Africa vs India 1st Test 1:30 pm SuperSport Park, Centurion December 26, 2023 South Africa vs India 2nd Test 1:30 pm Newlands, Cape Town

The ODI World Cup might be over but India have a lot of work to do as they need to prepare a team for the T20 World Cup next year and also the next cycle of the World Test Championship. While India's series against Australia will mark the start of their preparations for the T20 World Cup which would be held in USA and West Indies in 2024, the away Tests against South Africa which start towards the end of the year will be crucial for the WTC 2023-25 cycle.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2023 11:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).