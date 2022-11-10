After being knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, team India will begin their bilateral assignments soon. India suffered a humiliating loss against England in the semifinal of T20 WC at the Adelaide Oval and failed to qualify for the final. Even as the T20 World Cup ends for India, there is no rest for the Men in Blue as they will be heading to New Zealand for their T20I and One-Day International (ODI) series starting on November 18, 2022. Soon after that India will be facing their neighbouring country Bangladesh in Test and ODI matches. IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal Stat Highlights: Jos Buttler, Alex Hales Shine As England Seal Finals Berth.

India have already announced the squads for both New Zealand and Bangladesh tour. Hardik Pandya will lead the T2OI team in New Zealand while Rohit Sharma will captain the ODI side. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been rested for the New Zealand tour. But the duo will return for Bangladesh tour. Fans Miss MS Dhoni the Captain As India Fail to Reach Final of T20 World Cup Yet Again, See Reactions.

Indian Cricket Team Schedule After T20 World Cup 2022

Date Match Time (IST) Venue Format November 18, 2022 New Zealand vs India 12:00 pm Sky Stadium, New Zealand T20I November 20, 2022 New Zealand vs India 12:00 pm Bay Oval, New Zealand T20I November 22, 2022 New Zealand vs India 12:00 pm McLean Park, New Zealand T20I November 25, 2022 New Zealand vs India 7:00 am Eden Park, New Zealand ODI November 27, 2022 New Zealand vs India 7:00 am Seddon Park, New Zealand ODI November 30, 2022 New Zealand vs India 7:00 am Hagley Oval, New Zealand ODI December 04, 2022 Bangladesh vs India 12:30 pm Shere Bangla National Stadium, Bangladesh ODI December 07, 2022 Bangladesh vs India 01:30 pm Shere Bangla National Stadium, Bangladesh ODI December 10, 2022 Bangladesh vs India 01:30 pm Shere Bangla National Stadium, Bangladesh ODI December 14, 2022 Bangladesh vs India 10:30 am Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Bangladesh Test December 22, 2022 Bangladesh vs India 10:30 am Shere Bangla National Stadium, Bangladesh Test

The 2022 year has been quite a busy year for the Indian side, they have played about 11 series till now and also the 2022 Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup 2022. There are still two more tours remaining on their schedule which they will head to complete after the T20 World Cup. In both the remaining series Team India won't be having their home advantage. Facing New Zealand for the second time this year after March and they will be touring Bangladesh for their first full tour of the nation since 2015.

