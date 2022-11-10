After being knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, team India will begin their bilateral assignments soon. India suffered a humiliating loss against England in the semifinal of T20 WC at the Adelaide Oval and failed to qualify for the final. Even as the T20 World Cup ends for India, there is no rest for the Men in Blue as they will be heading to New Zealand for their T20I and One-Day International (ODI) series starting on November 18, 2022. Soon after that India will be facing their neighbouring country Bangladesh in Test and ODI matches. IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal Stat Highlights: Jos Buttler, Alex Hales Shine As England Seal Finals Berth.
India have already announced the squads for both New Zealand and Bangladesh tour. Hardik Pandya will lead the T2OI team in New Zealand while Rohit Sharma will captain the ODI side. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been rested for the New Zealand tour. But the duo will return for Bangladesh tour. Fans Miss MS Dhoni the Captain As India Fail to Reach Final of T20 World Cup Yet Again, See Reactions.
Indian Cricket Team Schedule After T20 World Cup 2022
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Format
|November 18, 2022
|New Zealand vs India
|12:00 pm
|Sky Stadium, New Zealand
|T20I
|November 20, 2022
|New Zealand vs India
|12:00 pm
|Bay Oval, New Zealand
|T20I
|November 22, 2022
|New Zealand vs India
|12:00 pm
|McLean Park, New Zealand
|T20I
|November 25, 2022
|New Zealand vs India
|7:00 am
|Eden Park, New Zealand
|ODI
|November 27, 2022
|New Zealand vs India
|7:00 am
|Seddon Park, New Zealand
|ODI
|November 30, 2022
|New Zealand vs India
|7:00 am
|Hagley Oval, New Zealand
|ODI
|December 04, 2022
|Bangladesh vs India
|12:30 pm
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Bangladesh
|ODI
|December 07, 2022
|Bangladesh vs India
|01:30 pm
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Bangladesh
|ODI
|December 10, 2022
|Bangladesh vs India
|01:30 pm
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Bangladesh
|ODI
|December 14, 2022
|Bangladesh vs India
|10:30 am
|Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Bangladesh
|Test
|December 22, 2022
|Bangladesh vs India
|10:30 am
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Bangladesh
|Test
The 2022 year has been quite a busy year for the Indian side, they have played about 11 series till now and also the 2022 Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup 2022. There are still two more tours remaining on their schedule which they will head to complete after the T20 World Cup. In both the remaining series Team India won't be having their home advantage. Facing New Zealand for the second time this year after March and they will be touring Bangladesh for their first full tour of the nation since 2015.
