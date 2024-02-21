Yashasvi Jaiswal has been all over the news because of his sensational performances for Team India, especially in the ongoing Test series against England. The young cricketer, at just 22 years of age, has shown tremendous maturity, especially in Test cricket and has impressed one and all with his ability to convert starts into big scores. Now it has been reported that he has purchased a posh flat worth a whopping sum of Rs 5 crore in Mumbai. Yashasvi Jaiswal Makes Big Jump in ICC Test Rankings After Scoring Double Ton in IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

According to a report in MoneyControl, documents which are in possession of Zapkey, a real estate database platform, the apartment in Bandra East is of 1,100 square feet and the flat is still under construction and isn't complete yet. Jaiswal had the registration of this flat on January 7. The southpaw purchased this lavish 5 BHK apartment a a cost of Rs 48,000 per square feet. The flat would reportedly be completed by the end of this year. Jaiswal's story is a perfect example of inspiration with the youngster having toiled pretty hard early on in his life. Most Runs in ICC WTC 2023–25: Yashasvi Jaiswal Tops Run-Scoring Charts After Double Century in IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 at Rajkot.

He had left his native state of Uttar Pradesh and moved to Mumbai to pursue his cricketing dream and had to stay in tents to rise and make a name for himself in the sport. He was spotted by coach Jwala Singh, who also provided him with food and accommodation. Jaiswal recently showed the world a glimpse of his exceptional talent when he smashed a double century against England in the third Test match in Rajkot. In the course of this knock, he not only paved the way for India's 434-run victory but also equalled the tally for the most number of sixes hit in one Test innings-12, equalling Pakistan great Wasim Akram. Besides playing for the Indian cricket team, he also plies his trade for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

