Five Indian players namely Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini have been put under isolation for potentially breaching the bio-secure protocols. In a viral video, the five cricketers were seen enjoying food at a restaurant in Melbourne. A fan even claimed that he has paid their bill and hugged wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. While the Board of Control for India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia are investigating the matter, the Indian team management have reportedly rubbished the allegations, saying that the five players were absolutely clear and haven’t breached any rules. Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Three Other Indian Cricketers Kept in Isolation.

According to a report in India today, the Indian team management believes that Sharma and others followed all the necessary guidelines during their outing. As per the rules, players are allowed to have outside food, but they have to remain outdoors. Hence, eyebrows were raised when the five Indian cricketers were spotted inside a restaurant. India today, however, reported that the five players only went inside as there was some drizzle. Fan Who Claimed To Pay the Bill of Indian Cricketers in Melbourne, Denies Hugging Rishabh Pant.

Meanwhile, Sharma and others have been separated from the Indian and Australian team in Melbourne as BCCI and CA are looking into the matter.

“In the interim, on the advice of the Australian and Indian medical teams, the aforementioned players have been placed in isolation as a precaution. This will include separating the group of players from the broader Indian and Australian squads when travelling and at the training venue,” the BCCI release said.

“Players will be permitted to train in accordance with the strict protocols that have been put in place to ensure the ongoing safety of all members of the Indian and Australian squads,” the release read further.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket fans have their fingers crossed as Sharma, Pant, Gill and Saini were certain to feature in the third Test which gets underway on January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). As of now, the four-match series is perfectly poised at 1-1 after the first two games.

India are already dented with Mohammed Shami, and Umesh Yadav ruled out of the series due to their respective injuries. Notably, Virat Kohli also flew back home after the first Test for his first child's expected birth.

