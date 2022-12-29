India Women (IN-W) just finished their 2022 cricket season on a low note after losing a five-match T20I series against the world champions Australia Women (AU-W) at home. The women-in-blue have an action-packed year waiting ahead which also involves the Women's T20 World Cup early in the year. Apart from the global tournament, the schedule for India Women in 2023, includes one tri-nation series and four bilateral series, as per the Future Tours Program (FTP) confirmed by International Cricket Council (ICC). India Squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 and South Africa Tri-Series Announced: Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead, Shikha Pandey Returns.

India Women will begin 2023 with a tri-nation series which will also feature hosts South Africa (SA) and West Indies (WI). The tri-series consists of four T20Is which will take place from January 19 till February 2 and serve as preparatory measure before Women's T20 World Cup arrives, which will kick-off from February 10 to February 26 in South Africa. Post the mega event, India Women will take a long break of three months before travelling to Bangladesh (BAN) for their last away series of the year. The tour will see India Women play Bangladesh Women in three ODIs and three T20Is in June-July to round-off the summer season. ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2022: Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia Named Among Nominees As Cricket Council Announces Award Shortlist.

Indian Women's Cricket Team Schedule in 2023

Month Series/Tournament Opponent Home/Away January 2023 T20I Tri-series South Africa, West Indies Away February 2023 T20 World Cup Multinational Away June-July 2023 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is Bangladesh Away September 2023 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is South Africa Home October 2023 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is New Zealand Home December 2023 1 Test, 3 T20Is England Home Dec-Jan 2023-24 1 Test, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is Australia Home

The Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will take a breather for the month of August before hosting their first bilateral series in September. South Africa will visit India for a white ball series consisting of three ODIs and three T20Is. Next, India Women will host New Zealand Women (NZ-W) in October for a three-match ODI and three-match T20I series. And finally, to end the year, India Women will play England Women (EN-W) in a home series which will include the sole Test match of the year for the Women-in-blue and three T20Is as well. Apart from the international action, India women cricketers will be busy in domestic tournaments as well including inaugural Women's IPL, which is likely to be played in March.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2022 12:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).