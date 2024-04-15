Days after the ongoing IPL 2024 ends, Indian cricket team players will be onboard the flight to West Indies and USA, striving to win the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. India have not own a single edition of ICC T20 World Cup after the inaugural edition of the competition. In the last edition in 2022, they made it to the semifinals but were completely outplayed by England in the top four clash. Another T20 World Cup is now knocking on the door and one thing India will not want today again is the wrong selection, Fans, eager to know, who will be selected in the fifteen-member squad of Team India in the T20 World Cup 2024 can scroll down. Rishabh Pant Likely to Be Selected in India's Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Virat Kohli's Inclusion Certain: Report .

One slot that has been already confirmed by the selectors is the slot of opener. Roht Sharma, who has already shown what he can do at the top off the order, is a sureshot inclusion as he will also lead the Indian team in the Caribbeans. A dilemma is still there regarding the choice of the other opener. While there is controversy around Virat Kohli due to his strike rate, neither of Yashasvi Jaiswal or Shubman Gill have been successful to make their places in the XI. While Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh are almost confirm in the midde order again the dilemma of indecisions returns during the choice of the all-rounders. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are struggling in the IPL till now and fans have been skeptical to take them, yet the control they offer in the middle overs with both ball and bat is phenomenal.

There has been talks around who will keep the wickets in the upcoming World Cup. Rishabh Pant's name discussed in panel alongside Jitesh Sharma, Dhruv Jurel and Sanju Samson. By the current performance Pant and Samson have edged past the others in sealing the T20 World Cup spots. The bigger concern remains about the bowling. Who will partner Jadeja in the spin department? Kuldeep Yadav or Ravi Bishnoi? Mohammed Siraj is painfully out of rhythm and so is Arshdeep Singh. With no preparatory series ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, there is less likelihood for an unknown name to be involved. Shivam Dube is also challenging for a spot but accommodating him will be very difficult.

India's Likely Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah. MS Dhoni Touches 2011 ICC World Cup Trophy After Visiting BCCI Headquarters Ahead of MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, Nostalgic Fans React.

Reserves: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar

