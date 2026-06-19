Injured Shreyanka Patil Ruled Out, Prema Rawat Named As Her Replacement in India's Squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

In a major setback for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, bowling all-rounder Shreyanka Patil has been officially ruled out of the remainder of the tournament. The 23-year-old off-spinner sustained an ankle ligament injury while fielding during India's Group A encounter against the Netherlands at Headingley in Leeds.

Patil's injury occurred on the very first ball of the sixth over of the Netherlands' innings, forcing her to be stretchered off the field in visible pain. Following medical assessment, it was confirmed that she would not be able to take further part in the marquee event.

Prema Rawat Named as Replacement

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 has promptly approved 24-year-old uncapped leg-spinner Prema Rawat as Shreyanka Patil's replacement in the Indian squad. Rawat was already in England as part of the India A setup, making her transition to the senior squad seamless. Her call-up marks a significant moment, providing her with an opportunity to make her international debut on the grandest stage. Rawat has garnered attention for her strong performances in domestic competitions, including the Women's Premier League and the Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament, where she claimed eight wickets for India A at an impressive average of 9.62.

India's Campaign Continues

The injury occurred during India's commanding 95-run victory over the Netherlands. India posted a formidable total of 209/5, with the Dutch side being bundled out for 114. The team, currently high on confidence after two consecutive wins, including an opening victory against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 14, 2026, will now prepare for their next crucial Group A fixture against South Africa.

Upcoming Match:

Match Date Time (IST) Venue Competition Stage India vs South Africa June 21, 2026 7:00 PM Old Trafford, Manchester, England Group A

Patil's absence is undoubtedly a blow to India's spin attack, especially given her recent return from earlier injury layoffs and her performance in the opening World Cup match against Pakistan where she returned figures of 0-17 from three overs. However, the inclusion of Prema Rawat provides a fresh, exciting option as India continues its quest for a maiden Women's T20 World Cup title.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).